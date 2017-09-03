Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball Named Top 200 Accounting Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting

Great Bend, KS – Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered (ABBB) made INSIDE Public Accounting’s (IPA) annual ranking of the Nation’s Top 200 Accounting Firms for the third consecutive year. The firm ranks number 189 in this year’s Top 200 list.

For the most recent fiscal year, IPA 200 firms range in size from $16.8 million to $36.5 million, have close to 1,300 equity owners, and employ more than 12,000 staff.

“We are excited to be ranked as a top 200 public accounting firm again in 2017,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “The firm is grateful to our loyal clients and outstanding team for contributing to this accomplishment!”

Founded in 1987, INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) is published by The Platt Group (TPG). TPG publishes both the award-winning INSIDE Public Accounting newsletter and the award-winning National Benchmarking Report, along with other key reports on the accounting profession. TPG aids firms in becoming more successful through a variety of services. TPG works with managing partners, CFOs and thought leaders across the nation to provide practical ideas, benchmarking data, and information to take firms to the next level of improvement.

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered provides a wide range of traditional and non-traditional CPA and consulting services to clients throughout the United States, including agriculture organizations, construction companies, feed yards, financial institutions, governmental and not-for-profit organizations, manufacturers, medical practices, oil and gas companies, professional service firms, real estate companies and small businesses. Founded in 1945, today the firm maintains 15 office locations throughout Kansas. For more information about Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, visit their website at www.abbb.com.