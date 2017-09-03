3 hospitalized after pickup skids, rolls in Ness County

NESS COUNTY— Three people were injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Sunday in Ness County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Toyota T100 driven by Jose German Rivera, Jr., 26, Dodge City, was eastbound on 125th Road just east of Bazine.

The driver lost control of the pickup on the sand gravel road. The pickup skidded into the south ditch, and rolled onto its top.

Rivera, Jr. was flown to a hospital in Wichita. Passenger in the vehicle Ricardo

Ballines, 36, Denver, and Julio Cesar Rios-Santoyo, 26, Aurora, CO., were transported to Ness County Hospital. They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.