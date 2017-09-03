2nd Annual “Together as a Community, We Stand United” parade set Saturday

The 2nd annual “Together as a Community, We Stand United” Parade is schedule for Saturday, September 9th in Great Bend. The event is held in honor and support of all police, sheriff, fire, EMS, military veterans and those who lost their lives in the 9/11 tragedy. Joe Trimmer along with Shana Meeks are once again helping to organize the event. Trimmer says he got the idea a year ago after continuing to hear the negativity about people who serve.

Trimmer contacted Shana Meeks about helping organize the event, something Meeks was glad to do.

The parade will start at 5pm and will be followed by a live performance from Ricky Fugitt from 7-10pm in Jack Kilby Square.

Trimmer says if you would like to participate in the parade in any way to contact him at 620-617-2812 or go to his Facebook page.