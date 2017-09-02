Tuesday Great Bend City Council Meeting to be held at Events Center

Tuesday’s Great Bend City Council meeting will once again be held at the Great Bend Events Center starting at 7:30 pm. Must of the agenda will deal with vacant positions on the council and city administration.

Agenda items will include the election of a new President of the Council. Due to the resignation of Wayne Henneke, a new president will need to be elected from current council members.

There will also be a discussion on the reinstatement of suspended Police Chief Cliff Couch. Council member Dana Dawson requested that this discussion be added to Tuesday’s agenda.

Dawson also requested a discussion for agreed upon procedures “Audit” from a certified public accounting firm. Dawson would like a discussion on hiring an accounting firm to complete an agreed upon procedures of city departments. An agreed upon procedure is a standard a company outlines when it hires an external party to perform an audit on a specific test or business process.

Also Tuesday, the council will form a committee of two council members and the mayor to interview candidates for the vacant Ward 2 council seat that had been held by Wayne Henneke. That committee will recommend an appointment for the council to approve. Applications for the position are being accepted through September 13th.

The council will also appoint a committee to interview Interim City Administrator candidates as well as a committee to review and interview candidates for the vacant Fire Chief position.

The council will also vote on a resolution to place the renewal of the ¼ cent city sales tax to be placed on the November 7th election ballot.

The final agenda item of the evening will be a presentation from Bryan Harris who will speak to the council regarding the suspension of Chief Couch.