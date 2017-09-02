Sunday Weather

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 95. Light south southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 67. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Labor Day Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.