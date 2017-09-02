Sunday Weather

Sunny, with a high near 95. Light south southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 67. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Labor Day
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.