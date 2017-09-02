KU cancels stadium march on annual band day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — High school musicians participating in this year’s University of Kansas Band Day won’t be strutting their stuff at Memorial Stadium after nearly 70 years of doing so.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university has welcomed hundreds of young musicians from Missouri and Kansas high schools each year to perform alongside its Marching Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium.

This year’s event Sept. 9 will keep the traditional parade through downtown before the game. But it won’t host a mass band performance on the field during the football game against Central Michigan.

Matthew Smith, associate director of bands at the university’s School of Music, said organizers attribute the change to a combination of dwindling interest from high schools, reduced parking space and other challenges, such as limited storage space for large instruments.