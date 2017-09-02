Great Bend woman, child hospitalized after driver falls asleep

BARTON COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Friday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Mercury Sable driven by Nancy J. Siefers, 62, Great Bend, was westbound on K4 one mile east of Claflin.

The driver fell asleep and the vehicle left the roadway, vaulted and collided with the ditch bottom. The vehicle travelled approximately 800 feet before coming to rest in the ditch.

Siefers and a 3-year-old child passenger from Claflin were transported to the hospital in Great Bend. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP