Kansas apartment fire blamed on careless smoker

SHAWNEE COUNTY– The Topeka Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire located at 607 SW 5th Avenue just after 07:00 AM Saturday.

Upon arrival, fire crews advised light smoke coming from the small single story apartment. The fire was located within the interior of the structure on a mattress and extinguished. All occupants of the mutli-unit apartment complex were able to self-evacuate unharmed, according to a media release.

A Topeka Fire Department Investigations Unit responded to this incident and determined the origin of the fire to be on the mattress within the small bedroom. The cause of the fire has been classified as accidental; associated with carless disposal of smoking related materials.

Estimated dollar loss – $6000 (Six Thousand Dollars); $5,000 associated structural loss; $1,000.00 contents loss.

The Capital Area Chapter of the American Red Cross also responded to the scene for assistance.