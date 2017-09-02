High School Football – Week 1 Scores (9/1/17)

High School Football – Week 1 (9/1)
Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend 41, Coffeyville 18
Liberal 21, Ulysses 12
Wichita West 21, Dodge City 15
Garden City 24, Wichita East 0
Scott City 29, Hays 8
Central Kansas League
Hoisington 7, Kingman 3
Pratt 56, Larned 46
Nickerson 48, Haven 8
Smoky Valley 24, Halstead 22
Garden Plain 28, Hesston 24
Hillsboro 32, Lyons 0
Other 11-Man Games
Elkhart 30, LaCrosse 20
Ellsworth 34, Russell 6
Remington @ Sterling
Abilene 32, TMP 27
8-Man Schedule
Central Prairie League
Victoria @ Central Plains
Ellinwood 30, Kinsley 0
Otis-Bison 58, St. John 0
Macksville 60, Ness City 20
Other 8-Man Schools
Stafford @ Norwich
St. John’s/Tipton 28, Chase 12
Wilson @ Rock Hills
South Barber 46, Pratt-Skyline 0
Minneola @ Kiowa County
Hill City @ Spearville
Hodgeman County 56, Wichita County 6
Little River 50, Centre 42