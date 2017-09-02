Barton County man hospitalized after pickups collide

STAFFORD COUNTY — A Barton County man was injured in an accident just before 10:30 Friday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Chevy pickup driven by Teddy J. Trinka, 63, Hoisington, was northbound on 60th Avenue at NW 170th.

The Chevy reached the intersection at the same time as a westbound 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Ricky Lynn Popp, 49, Great Bend. The Dodge struck the Chevy in the passenger door.

Trinka was transported to Great Bend Regional Medical Center. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP. Popp was not injured.