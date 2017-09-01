Team effort leads Cougar Volleyball to sweep over Trinidad State

The Barton Community College volleyball team picked up a much needed win Thursday night as the Cougars took care of Trinidad State Junior College in straight sets 25-16, 25-18, and 25-16.

Snapping a two game conference slide, the Cougars controlled the Trojans for most of the night utilizing rotations throughout the roster improving to 5-2 on the season while sending Trinidad State to 3-4.

Both teams will return to the Barton Gym for Friday and Saturday’s Barton Classic with the Trojans beginning play at 11:00 a.m. versus Vernon College while Barton takes on Lamar Community College at 1:00 p.m.