Staff greets new superintendent with standing show of support

From USD 428 September Relay – USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton received something he asked for and something completely unexpected during his address at the district’s welcome-back event on Aug. 21.

“If we are going to have a great year, I am going to need a sign like the sun being blotted out today,” he joked to staff about the

solar eclipse set for later in the day.

What Thexton didn’t expect was a rousing show of support in the form of a standing ovation. He said he was moved by the gesture and hopeful he could live up to the faith people have in him.

“I am very excited to start my first year as superintendent for Great Bend schools and thank you for your overwhelming support

these past seven months. It means a lot to me and my family,” he said. “I can feel the excitement in the room for the coming year. We have a blank slate in front of us and we get to write the story,” Thexton said. “We have the power to shape the future and help our students start their journey in life and to help them write their own story. You will have a major part in how their story will develop.

“You may be the only positive person in a child’s life to be a role model,” he said. “What an opportunity to leave a lasting impression on a child! “We have students whose only meals will be the ones we provide or the only place where they feel safe,” Thexton said. “That is a lot of pressure, but we are the rock in some of our students’ lives. “We need teachers to share the good and not focus on the bad,” he said. “Everyone has bad days at their job, but instead of posting bad things, share the good. Sometimes we are our own worst enemy. “Please continue to build up the profession because the good always outweighs the bad. We are constantly bombarded with negativity and we must fight back with a positive message.

“Be positive,” he said. “We have a great profession. Let’s share

it.”