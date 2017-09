SEPTEMBER 1, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2014 HEMISHPERE 5TH WHEEL TRAVEL TRAILER(LOADED) 928-503-9571 GREAT BEND

FOR SALE: FERRET CAGE ON WHEELS. 527-4417 OR 285-9303

FOR SALE: TIRES IN ASSORTED SIZES 285-9251 OR 804-2568

FREE: 60″ PROJECTION TV 793-2191

FOR SALE: ALL GLASS STORM DOOR LH 36X80, REFRIGERATOR. 562-7506

FOR SALE: POULAN CHAIN SAW W/PARTS. 653-4929

FOR SALE: VERIZON FLIP PHONE, 3 CORDLESS PHONES, CHILD’S PICNIC TABLE. 282-9331

FOR SALE: ANTIQUE MASSEY #15 HARRIS MANURE SPREADER, 1992 INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL BUS W/UPDATES, MILEY 2 HORSE TRAILER. 785-885-8146

FOR SALE: ELECTRONIC BASKETBALL GOAL W/GOALS & BALLS, AIR COMPRESSOR. FREE: ROUND HOT TUB COVER 786-5255

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY K10 4WD PU OR TRADE FOR A UTILITY VEHICLE, NEW TIRE 31/1050/15 . 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: 14′ GLEANER “A” COMBINE, TRACTOR TIRES 13.6/36, 18.4/26 923-5028

FOR SALE: 4 TIRES 195/50/15 RIMS & NERF BARS. WANTED: CHEVY TRANSMISSION 1980/1993 282-7708

FOR SALE: 2 PU TOOL BOXES 794-6839

FOR SALE: ACOUSTIC GUITAR W/CANVAS CASE/BOOK 868-1016

FOR SALE: 1987 MERCEDES BENZ 300D TURBO, 1996 SATURN PARTS CAR, VINTAGE CHEST. 786-4951

FOR SALE: TWIN STROLLER. 617-2311

FOR SALE: MICHELIN TIRES 235/55/17, BATHROOM MIRROR 31X36. 564-3247

FOR SALE: JUSTIN LACE UP BOOTS SIZE 3-1/2, JUSTIN BOOTS SIZE 2-1/2 BOOTS 786-1734

FOR SALE: BRINKMAN SMOKER/GRILL, CHILD’S GREEN CHAIR, POTS & PANS. 617-5136

WANTED: PELLET GRILL. 793-4993

WANTED: GOLD FISH 793-0612

FOR SALE: 2005 CHEVY DURAMAX 3/4TON PU, 4 WHEELERS, SCOOTERS. 701 E. 3RD. HOISINGTON. 617-8267

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED

JONATHAN APPLES ARE READY TO PICK AT CAIN CITY ORCHARD. CAIN CITY ORCHARD WILL BE OPEN THROUGH THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND. CUSTOMERS CAN PICK THEIR OWN OR PURCHASE PRE-PICKED APPLES. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 620-562-3498 OR CHECK CAIN CITY ORCHARD OUT ON FACEBOOK.

ESTATE SALE: THIS IS A BIG ESTATE SALE IN LARNED LOCATED AT 123 E. 5TH. THE ESTATE SALE IS A LIQUIDATION OF ANTIQUES, JUNK, TOOLS AND TREASURES FROM THE CURIOSITY CORNER SHOP. HUGE ASSORTMENT OF ITEMS AT VERY LOW PRICES. OPEN MONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY EVENINGS FROM 5PM UNTIL 9PM AND SUNDAYS FROM 1PM – 5PM UNTIL ITEMS ARE GONE.

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING AND HAVE A GREAT LABOR DAY WEEKEND.