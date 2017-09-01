Pontiac Uprising returns to Great Bend September 8th and 9th

The 28th annual Pontiac Uprising Race and Indoor Car Show returns to Great Bend September 8th and 9th. It’s the second straight year the event has been held at the SCRA Dragstrip after rotating between Wichita and Ark City in past years. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says organizers looked for a change of venue last year and liked Great Bend. She says the event went so well they decided to come back for another year.

There will be over $5,000.00 in cash and prizes. For more information and to see the flyer, go to www.wichitagto.com.

It will be the second big racing event of September as the SRCA drag strip will be hosing Summit Points race number 7 this weekend. The weekend begins Friday at 6:00 pm with test and tunes with admission just $5.00. Saturday the gates open at Noon with admission $10.00 with children 12 and under free with an adult paid admission.