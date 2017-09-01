Kansas woman flown to hospital after motorcycle accident

HASKELL COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Thursday in Haskell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Honda motorcycle driven by Vicki L. Proffitt, 55, Garden City, was northbound on U.S. 83 nine miles north of Sublette.

The front tire of the motorcycle dropped off an uneven surface on the side of the roadway causing the motorcycle to go out from underneath the rider.

The motorcycle entered a side skid and came to rest facing south on the southbound shoulder.

Proffitt was transported to Via Christi in Wichita. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.