Kansas man skips court in drug distribution case

by

Guerrero

RENO COUNTY– Two people from Salina arrested in October of 2016 at the dorms at Hutchinson Community College for suspicion of drug distribution were scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but that was continued when one was a no show in court. 

Smith

Police arrested Rheim D. Guerrero, 22, and Savannah Smith, 23, both of Salina, at 1501 North Ford in Hutchinson after they allegedly found a back pack in room 220 that contained a jar with the suspected marijuana inside as well as a small scale.

They were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of Graber Elementary School and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Joe McCarville issued a warrant for the arrest of Guerrero with a $10,000 bond.