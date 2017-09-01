Hoisington native newest member Juvenile Services team

Blakelee Cooper, a 2012 graduate of Hoisington High School, is the newest staff member to join the intervention team at the Juvenile Services office in Great Bend. The office in Great Bend serves the 20th Judicial District which includes Barton, Rice, Stafford, Russell and Ellsworth Counties.

Cooper says that world that children and teens face is much different than even the one she remembers growing up in Hoisington just a few years ago.

Juvenile Services is the host agency for six separate programs available to all youth and families in the Judicial District. These programs represent a “Continuum of Care” that provides a variety of services from Prevention to Intervention and ending with Graduated Sanctions programs. There are programs that are attended on a voluntary basis and those that are court ordered that involve informal supervision to adjudication.