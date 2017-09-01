Great Bend Zoo adds two female lion cubs

The Great Bend Britt Spaugh Zoo has added two female lion cubs to its collection. The zoo has been searching for over a year to find a companion for the zoo’s lone lion Luke. Two six month old sister cubs, Sauda and Amana, were located at a small zoo in Florida and brought to Great Bend.

The pair are currently living in the Tiger building and yard until they have grown large enough to be able to be introduced to Luke. Right now the young lions are weighing in around 75 pounds compared to Luke’s 425 pounds, so it will be a year or two until they are big enough for them to safely be introduced to each other. The young pair currently do not have access to the yard while zoo staff “baby proofs” the area.

Zoo Supervisor/Curator Sara Hamlin said, “I’ve been searching for a female to provide companionship for Luke before Mumbasa (Boss) had even passed away but there weren’t any available. We are really fortunate to find a zoo looking to place two lion cubs.”

“Even though they won’t live together for another year or two, we are really excited to have a whole pride together so they can fulfill the social needs lions require.”

A public debut is planned for some time next week. Zoo Society members should keep an eye on the Zoo Society’s Facebook page for a first look opportunity to view the girls before the general public.

To become a Zoo Society member, you can pick up a form at the Zoo or request one from their Facebook page. Yearly membership costs only $25 and all money goes directly for the care of zoo animals.