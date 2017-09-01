Great Bend man named to state attorney discipline board

TOPEKA — Gregory L. Bauer of Great Bend, Stanley L. DeFries of Topeka, and Derrick L. Roberson of Manhattan were appointed to four-year terms on the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys.

Chief Justice Lawton R. Nuss of the Kansas Supreme Court made the appointments. Their terms end June 30, 2021.

In addition, Nuss designated John D. Gatz of Colby as chair of the board. Gatz had been serving as vice chair. Roberson was named the new vice chair.

The Kansas Disciplinary Administrator’s Office reviews complaints of misconduct against lawyers, conducts investigations, presents cases to the board, and makes recommendations as to the disposition of the complaints.

Gatz and Roberson serve on the review committee, along with at-large member Leslie M. Miller of Lawrence. They review all cases docketed for investigation and issue a report on the disposition of the case, which may be dismissal (with or without a letter of caution), diversion, informal admonition, or institution of formal charges.

Members of the board — made up of lawyers from across the state — meet in three-person panels, which include two board members and one at-large attorney, to conduct hearings in cases where the review committee has found probable cause that a lawyer has violated the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct and that published discipline is warranted.

Leaving the board are Patricia Dengler of Wichita, who most recently was chair, Randall D. Grisell of Garden City, and Jack Scott McInteer of Wichita.

Other members of the board are:

Kimberly K. Bonifas of Wichita

M. Jennifer Brunetti of Frontenac

Stephen W. Cavanaugh of Topeka

Jeffrey A. Chubb of Independence

Shaye L. Downing of Lawrence

John M. Duma of Olathe

Glenn I. Kerbs of Dodge City

John E. Larson of Shawnee

Kathryn J. Marsh of Leawood

Mira Mdivani of Overland Park

James P. Rankin of Topeka

Bethany J. Roberts of Lawrence

Lee M. Smithyman of Overland Park

Gaye Tibbets of Wichita

Sarah E. Warner of Lawrence

Darcy D. Williamson of Topeka