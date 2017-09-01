Great Bend Post

Cougar Soccer: Women tie; Men lose in Missouri

If the five hour trip to Sedalia, Missouri, wasn’t long enough, the trip back home grew even longer as the Barton Community College soccer teams returned without a victory in taking on State Fair Community College.

In the women’s game the Lady Cougars battled to a double overtime scoreless tie, while the Cougar men despite outshooting the Roadrunners 28-6 fell 1-0 on a last second overtime goal.

The results leave the Lady Cougars at 1-1-1 on the season with its next game coming on Wednesday in a return to conference action for a 5:00 p.m. kick at Dodge City Community College.

The Cougar men suffer their first loss of the season in dropping to 3-1 going into their Sunday contest hosting Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa in a 4:00 p.m. kick-off.