Cop Shop (8/31)

Great Bend Police Incident Log 8/31

Animal Complaint

At 1:09 AM reports of a dog barking in the area of 2530 McBride Pkwy.

Criminal Damage

At 8:43 AM reports criminal damage to an apartment at 5926 Eisenhower.

Fraud

At 11:46 AM had questions in reference to a phone scam at 5901 Eisenhower Ct.

Found Property

At 12:16 PM found drivers license at 1811 Main Street. Was returned to owner.

Animal Complaint

At 4:17 PM reported dog bite in Ellinwood. Ellinwood Police Department handled the call.

Check Area

At 6:33 PM reported hearing a loud boom in the area of 21st and Holland St.

Shots Fired

At 11:17 PM reported shots fired coming from the river.

Barton County Sheriff’s Department Incident Log (8/31)

Theft

At 11:47 AM, theft reported at NE 180 Rd & NE 120 Ave.