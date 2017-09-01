Barton County Sheriff’s Office Booked & Released

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Media Log (8/31)

BOOKED: Akins, Cory of Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Case for ITOL with bond set at $300 Cash or Surety or 48 hour Own Recognize Bond.

RELEASED: Akins, Cory of Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Case for ITOL after posting a $300 Surety Bond through TNT Bail Bonding. Warrant out of Maize Non Extraditable.

BOOKED: Crawford, Cody of Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Case for Habitual Violator, no proof of insurance and ITOL. Bond is set at $1,000 cash or surety or 48 hour Own Recognize Bond.

RELEASED: Crawford, Cody of Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Case for Habitual Violator, no proof of insurance and ITOL after posing a $1,000 surety bond.

BOOKED: Sohom, Jason of Great Bend, KS on a Hoisington Municipal Court Case for Driving While Suspended. Bond was set at $2,500.

RELEASED: Sohom, Jason of Great Bend, KS on a Hoisington Municipal Court case for Driving while suspended, after posting a $2,500 surety bond.

BOOKED: Bretz, Brent G on Barton County District Court case with a $1,000 C/S bond.

RELEASED: Anderson, Alexander of Great Bend, KS on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat after he was granted probation.

RELEASED: Green, Dakota W. previously release on Barton County cases and released to Pawnee County for their warrant.

RELEASED: Katuka, Jamie S. released on Barton County case to a $2,500 OR bond.

BOOKED: Fiscus, Lori on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation. Siscus is held on a no bond warrant.

RELEASED: Winchester, Joshua Steven on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant by order of the court.

BOOKED: Carey, Gregory A on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $500 cash only.

RELEASED: Shelor, Laken on Barton County District Court warrants with a combined bond of $10,000 surety.

BOOKED: Hood, Joseph of Great Bend, KS on BTDC warrant for failure to appear. Bond is set in lieu of $500 C/S.

RELEASED: Hood, Joseph of Great Bend, KS on BTDC warrant for failure to appear. Posted bond of $500.

RELEASED: Bretz, Brent G on BTDC case with a $1000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Carey, Gregory A on Barton County District Court warrant with a $500 cash bond.