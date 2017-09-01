Barton County Sheriff’s Office Booked & Released

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Media Log (8/31)
BOOKED: Akins, Cory of Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Case for ITOL with bond set at $300 Cash or Surety or 48 hour Own Recognize Bond.
RELEASED: Akins, Cory of Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Case for ITOL after posting a $300 Surety Bond through TNT Bail Bonding. Warrant out of Maize Non Extraditable.
BOOKED: Crawford, Cody of Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Case for Habitual Violator, no proof of insurance and ITOL. Bond is set at $1,000 cash or surety or 48 hour Own Recognize Bond.
RELEASED: Crawford, Cody of Great Bend, KS on Great Bend Municipal Court Case for Habitual Violator, no proof of insurance and ITOL after posing a $1,000 surety bond.
BOOKED: Sohom, Jason of Great Bend, KS on a Hoisington Municipal Court Case for Driving While Suspended. Bond was set at $2,500.
RELEASED: Sohom, Jason of Great Bend, KS on a Hoisington Municipal Court case for Driving while suspended, after posting a $2,500 surety bond.
BOOKED: Bretz, Brent G on Barton County District Court case with a $1,000 C/S bond.
RELEASED: Anderson, Alexander of Great Bend, KS on Barton County District Court case for criminal threat after he was granted probation.
RELEASED: Green, Dakota W. previously release on Barton County cases and released to Pawnee County for their warrant.
RELEASED: Katuka, Jamie S. released on Barton County case to a $2,500 OR bond.
BOOKED: Fiscus, Lori on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation. Siscus is held on a no bond warrant.
RELEASED: Winchester, Joshua Steven on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant by order of the court.
BOOKED: Carey, Gregory A on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $500 cash only.
RELEASED: Shelor, Laken on Barton County District Court warrants with a combined bond of $10,000 surety.
BOOKED: Hood, Joseph of Great Bend, KS on BTDC warrant for failure to appear. Bond is set in lieu of $500 C/S.
RELEASED: Hood, Joseph of Great Bend, KS on BTDC warrant for failure to appear. Posted bond of $500.
RELEASED: Bretz, Brent G on BTDC case with a $1000 surety bond.
RELEASED: Carey, Gregory A on Barton County District Court warrant with a $500 cash bond.