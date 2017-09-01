121st Annual Hoisington Labor Day Celebration begins Friday

One of the largest Labor Day celebrations in the Midwest begins Friday as the 121st Annual Hoisington Labor Day Celebration gets underway with events and activities.

The Celebration gets started with the Kick-Off Community BBQ this evening from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. along with the 5th Quarter Beer Garden at 7th and Main Street. The carnival will fire up at 6 p.m. each night and 11 a.m. on Monday. The 100.7 Eagle Country Annual Labor Day Parade down Main Street begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

For a complete list of events and times visit hoisingtonkansas.com.