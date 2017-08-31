USD 428 always looking for “home-grown” talent for administration

When Khris Thexton left the Marysville school district as a teacher, he had no idea he would one day end up as superintendent of a Class 5A school in Great Bend.

After leaving Marysville, Thexton spent a year as a principal at an elementary school in Liberal and four years as a middle school principal in Pancake Town. He then went back to Marysville to become superintendent for four years and eventually landed in Great Bend in 2013.

Thexton says his journey from teacher to superintendent required the ability to broaden his focus, something he feels many teachers in USD 428 Great Bend are capable of doing too.

Khris Thexton Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/thexton-admin-.mp3

Thexton started out as Assistant Superintendent in 2013, before receiving the interim superintendent label in December of 2016. Thexton officially became the 25th superintendent of schools in Great Bend on July 1, 2017.