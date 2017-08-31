Search continues for Kansas aggravated assault suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an assault and continue to search for a suspect.

Just after 3p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a mobile home in the 100 Block of Maple Street in Lawrence after report of a disturbance with weapons.

A man later identified as 27-year-old John Robert Berry was barricaded inside with a gun. A second individual was inside and unable to leave due to health reasons. Officers set up a perimeter and attempted to contact the suspect.

After 8:30p.m. officers deployed an investigative robot into the residence and determined Berry had escaped. He is wanted for aggravated assault and has previous convictions for criminal threat, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.