Police arrest naked man on Kansas community college campus

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged assault on a law enforcement officer.

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Dodge City Community College campus after report of man on the campus with no clothes on, according to a media release.

It was reported that the man was acting strange and throwing trash around the parking lot.

When officers arrived they were able to locate him near the cafeteria still completely nude.

The suspect was damaging property and later began throwing items at officers. Officers used a Taser and took the man into custody without further incident or injury.

He was later charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and public nudity. No officers were injured and the man was provided medical attention for the taser deployment.