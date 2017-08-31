Mid-America Sports Update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Logan Morrison, Steven Souza Jr. and Adeiny Hechavarria each went deep and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 Wednesday night for their latest series victory. The Rays took two out of three and have won three consecutive series.

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Domingo Santana and Jonathan Villar homered in the sixth inning, and center fielder Keon Broxton made a leaping catch over the wall for the final out in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 30th save. He allowed a leadoff single to Yadier Molina, struck out the next two batters, and then watched Broxton snag Randal Grichuk’s deep blast to end the game.

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Browns have traded offensive lineman Cam Erving, a former first-round pick, to the Kansas City Chiefs. Cleveland is getting a fifth-round pick for Erving, the No. 19 overall selection in 2015 who was a disappointment for the Browns. They tried him at center, guard and tackle, but the 6-foot-5, 313-pounder struggled at each spot.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have named Scott Roth as the coach of the inaugural Iowa Wolves G-League team. The Timberwolves announced the hiring on Wednesday. Roth will oversee coaching of the team after the Timberwolves purchased the minor league team in Des Moines.

UNDATED (AP) – College football owns Labor Day weekend and has turned it into five-day football holiday. Week 1 features an unprecedented opener between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Florida State; No. 17 Florida putting a 27-game winning streak on the line against No. 11 Michigan; Heisman winner Lamar Jackson in an NFL stadium; and a couple of hot seat coaches meeting in the Rose Bowl.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – TCU senior quarterback Kenny Hill knows a lot of people who would prefer to focus on his league-high 13 interceptions last season or TCU’s losing record. Hill says he’s ready to change the narrative about him as he gets ready for his last “first” game in college. The Horned Frogs play their season opener at home against Jackson State. The Frogs were 6-7 last season. That was Hill’s first time playing since 2014 at Texas A&M succeeding Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

UNDATED (AP) – No. 22 West Virginia opens its sixth Big 12 season with the renewal of a border rivalry. The Mountaineers’ opener against No. 21 Virginia Tech highlights the weekend for the Big 12. The two teams haven’t played since 2005. Ten-time Big 12 champion Oklahoma makes its debut under coach Lincoln Riley as a big favorite against UTEP. It will be the Sooners’ first game since 1998 without Bob Stoops.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma State believes quarterback Mason Rudolph has a shot at the Heisman Trophy. He can make an early impression when the tenth-ranked Cowboys host Tulsa. Rudolph passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns in an Alamo Bowl win over Colorado last season. He chose to return for his senior season and fueled talk about Oklahoma State seeking Big 12 and national titles.

UNDATED (AP) – The result of the Alabama-Florida State could be a topic of conversation all season, especially among the College Football Playoff selection committee. The top-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 3 Seminoles face off in an unprecedented opener Saturday in Atlanta. The winner gets an early resume builder when it comes to playoff seeding. No. 11 Michigan faces No. 17 Florida this weekend, too.