As racers from all over the Midwest descend on the SRCA Drag strip this weekend for Summit Points Race #7, many of those racers and spectators may not know the history of the track that is always referred to a the historic SRCA Drag strip. According to Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society, the track is called historic for a reason.

Nueforth says it took only two years for the drag strip to land one of the top races in the country, an event that would put Great Bend on the drag racing map.

While the big racing event would stay in Great Bend for only one year before moving to a larger city, Nueforth says the NHRA Nationals that weekend were deemed a huge success and a big boost for local business.

Despite a promise to return the following year, the NHRA took their championships to a new location in Arizona. But the local drag racing community didn’t give up, entering into negotiations with the American Hot Rod Association to host their national event. The AHRA National Championships then came to Great Bend for the next three years before they eventually moved on to a bigger venue.