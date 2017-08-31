Hearing date for suspended Police Chief still not set

Suspended Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch remains suspended today with still no word on when a suspension hearing will be set.

In a news release from city hall Wednesday, Interim City Administrator and City Attorney Bob Suelter confirmed that a hearing date has yet to be scheduled. Suelter indicated that that because of Couch’s attorney’s busy schedule, August dates were unavailable. Several dates have been exchanged with Couch’s attorney. Two September dates have been forwarded to the police chief and the city is awaiting a response.

Couch was suspended on July 24 with pay. He filed his notice for a hearing on July 28 for a chance at a rebuttal in front of the same city council that voted for his suspension with possible termination.