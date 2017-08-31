Friday Weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 68.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 94.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 83.