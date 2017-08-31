Friday Weather

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light south wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 68.

Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 83.