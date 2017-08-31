Cop Shop (8/30)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/30)
Animal Complaint
At 9:16 AM reports of a dog at large at 1407 Washington. Animal Control responded.
Theft
At 10:43 AM reported someone entering a residence and taking medication at 903 8th Street.
Found Property
At 11:42 AM reported finding a bicycle at 1500 block of Williams St. Item was booked into evidence.
Burglary In Progress
At 12:08 PM reports of trespassing and stealing a bike at 2208 McCormick St.
Traffic Arrest
At 1:03 PM Erik Simpson was arrested for driving while suspended.
Check Vehicle
At 2:15 PM reports a vehicle parked where overlaying roadway at 8th & Williams. Vehicle was moved.
Theft
At 2:57 PM reported female subject attempting to shoplift items at 3503 10th St. Subject paid for items. No Theft.
Driver Complaint
At 3:12 PM reports a vehicle running a red light at 2716 24th Street.
Check Vehicle
At 3:20 PM reports of a truck revving its engine at 2027 Morton.
Animal Complaint
At 1:09 PM reports of dog barking in the area of 2530 McBride Parkway.
Barton County Sheriff’s Department Incident Log (8/30)
Alarm
At 3:53 AM employee advised they set alarm off at 5 SE 90 Ave. Alarm was reset.
Traffic Stop
At 1:23 PM a traffic stop was conducted on N US 281 in Hoisington. Warning was issued for impeding traffic.