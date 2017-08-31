Chiefs land OL Cameron Erving in trade with Browns

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs continue to wheel and deal as the offseason winds down, acquiring offensive lineman Cameron Erving on Wednesday in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Kansas City will give up an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.

While with the Browns, Erving spent time playing both right and left gaurd, center and right tackle.

Erving, 6-foot, 5-inches tall and 313 pounds, was selected 19th overall in the 2015 National Football League Draft. He has played in 29 games during his career, starting in 17 of them.

Before entering the NFL, Erving played at Florida State University where he earned multiple All-American honors and was an All-ACC first-team selection.