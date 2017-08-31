Celebrating 121 years of the Hoisington Labor Day Parade this weekend

When Jessica Homolka was hired in February as the next Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President, she knew right away her top focus would be a four-day event the first weekend of September. The 121st Hoisington Labor Day Celebration starts up this Friday and lasts through Labor Day on Monday.

Planning all the events was a quick way for Homolka to realize the help she has available and to meet a lot of people.

Jessica Homolka Audio

https://www.greatbendpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/homolka.mp3

The Celebration gets started with the Kick-Off Community BBQ Friday night from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at along with the 5th Quarter Beer Garden at 7th and Main Street. The carnival will fire up at 6 p.m. each night and 11 a.m. on Monday. The 100.7 Eagle Country Annual Labor Day Parade down Main Street begins at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

For a complete list of events and times visit hoisingtonkansas.com.