Barton volleyball falls to 0-2

Returning to Jayhawk Conference play two days after an emotional home loss, the Barton Community College volleyball team discovered there are no days off in conference play as the Cougars took its second four-set loss falling 20-25, 25-21, 10-25, and 23-25 to Butler Community College Wednesday in El Dorado.

The loss drops Barton to 0-2 to begin conference play and 4-2 on the season while Butler’s conference opener improves the Grizzlies to 4-1 on the season.

Barton has little time to rest as they continue their tough stretch of six matches in five days, continuing on Thursday hosting Trinidad State Junior College in a 6:30 p.m. tip at the Barton Gym. The Cougars will then host the weekend’s Barton Classic with two matches each on Friday and Saturday, before winding up the stretch on Monday returning to conference play hosting Colby Community College.