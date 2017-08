AUGUST 31, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

WANTED: LAWNMOWER. 603-8494

FOR SALE: TRAILER COUPLER, BRIEFCASE W/ATLAS, DR. SCHOLL DRESS SHOES (9) 786-1945

FOR SALE: ELECTRONIC BASKETBALL GAME W/2 GOALS/BALLS. FREE: HOT TUB COVER. 786-5255

FOR SALE: KUBOTA UTILITY TRAILER L2800 W/LOADER/BUCKET. 791-8654

FOR SALE: SHOPMASTER DRILL PRESS FLOOR MODEL, 75′ GARDEN HOSE W/REEL, COFFEE/END TABLE. 793-9402

FOR SALE: 2014 HEMISPHERE 5TH WHEEL TRAVEL TRAILER W/LOTS OF FEATURES. 928-503-9571 (GREAT BEND)

FOR SALE: 2 PICTURE WINDOWS 8X5 DOUBLE PANE. 603-3205

FOR SALE: 13.6X36 TRACTOR TIRES, GLEANER A 14′ COMBINE 923-5028

WANTED: METAL ENTRY DOOR W/CASING 32″ OR 36″, LIMESTONE POST. 617-7473

FOR SALE: 1993 JEEP WRANGLER SIERRA W/EXTRAS, DRILL PRESS, SCOTSMAN ICE MACHINE. 793-0979

WANTED: RIFLE SCOPE. 786-1997

FOR SALE: FERTILIZER & SEED SPREADER FOR A LAWN TRACTOR, QUART JARS W/RIM (30 CASES) 786-5616

FOR SALE: BATTERY POWERED TOY CAR FOR A CHILD. 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 5 MENS DRESS SHIRTS SHORT/LONG SLEEVE 2XL, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME. 639-2361

FOR SALE: 2004 POLARIS 500 ATV. 785-735-4686

WANTED: GOLD FISH 793-0612

WANTED: 8X10 TRAILER FOR A PU. 653-2488 292-7575

FOR SALE: BABY STROLLER/CAR SEAT, 3 INTERCOM SYSTEMS. 617-3505

WANTED: PARTS FOR A JOHN DEERE 14′ GYRO MOWER. 672-1618

FOR SALE: VINTAGE WRINGER TYPE WASHER, SNAPPER RIDING MOWER, WEGELE 30″ RIDING MOWER. 352-0860

FOR SALE: TRAIN DECANTER W/CARS, SEALED NEVER BEEN OPEN. 793-3058

WANTED: SHEET MUSIC OF ALAN JACKSON “WHERE WERE YOU” 639-1377

WANTED: CRP OR CRAB GRASS. 282-7056

WANTED: COMPUTER OR LAPTOP. 793-4993

FOR SALE: 1995 DODGE INTREPID, 1996 17′ GLASTRON BOAT. 785-871-6080

FOR SALE: RIMS & NERF BARS, ROCKER RECLINER. WANTED: TRANSMISSION FOR A CHEVY PU 282-7708

ESTATE SALE: THIS IS A BIG ESTATE SALE IN LARNED LOCATED AT 123 E. 5TH. THE ESTATE SALE IS A LIQUIDATION OF ANTIQUES, JUNK, TOOLS AND TREASURES FROM THE CURIOSITY CORNER SHOP. HUGE ASSORTMENT OF ITEMS AT VERY LOW PRICES. OPEN MONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY EVENINGS FROM 5PM UNTIL 9PM AND SUNDAYS FROM 1PM – 5PM UNTIL ITEMS ARE GONE.

