Three new wheat varieties making their debut this fall

After several years of being put through the field trial paces, three new wheat varieties from the K-State wheat development program are making their debut this fall. Growers can now purchase certified seed of these varieties for planting in the coming weeks. These new wheats have been released through the Kansas Wheat Alliance, of which K-State is a part. The president of that alliance, Daryl Strouts says producers in southern Kansas wheat country can benefit from a new variety named Larry.

The second new entry, Zenda, is being touted as a potential successor to the leading wheat variety by acreage in Kansas over the last several years, Everest.

And yet another new entry, Tatanka, is a variety that was created for western Kansas growing conditions.

You can read up on the field trial performance of these new K-State-bred wheat lines in the K-State Wheat Variety Performance Test report, found at www.agronomy.ksu.edu.