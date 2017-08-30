FHSU alumni and friends invited to gathering in Ellinwood

Press release from FHSU Golden Belt Alumni Chapter Committee…

Join area Fort Hays State University alumni and friends, and take a step back in time to experience life during the prohibition era when you gain access, by special FHSU password, to the Underground Saloon of the Historic Wolf Hotel in downtown Ellinwood!

Enjoy the company of fellow Tigers while hearing the latest and greatest about Fort Hays State from special guest Dr. Joey Linn, vice president of student affairs. The evening event will meet at the Historic Wolf Hotel’s Underground Saloon, 1 N. Main St. in Ellinwood on Saturday, September 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and cash bar will be available.

Registration is $10 for paid alumni members and $12 for non-members. Registration can be completed at the FHSU Alumni Association website at http://www.goforthaysstate.com or by calling 888-351-3591. Curtis Wolf, Regan Reif, Eric Schoendaler and Craig Neeland are alumni hosts for this event.