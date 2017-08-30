Cop Shop (8/29)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (8/29)

Fight

At 1:34 a.m. a fight was reported at 218 Pine St.

Theft

At 8:07 a.m. a theft was reported at 1704 Heritage Ln.

Check Subject

At 9:22 a.m. reports of a subject sleeping in his vehicle at 800 Stone St. and wanted him checked on.

Found Property

At 10:44 a.m. returned property that had been reported stolen at 2022 Jackson St.

Traffic Hazard

At 11:02 a.m. north of 7th and Williams was closed for paving and removal of rail road tracks.

Check Subject

At 12:00 p.m. reported a subject walking and and wanted her checked at 1008 Kansas Ave. Subject stated she was walking to Wichita.

Criminal Damage

At 12:28 p.m. report of window broken out of vehicle at 5220 10th St.

Warrant Arrest

At 1:40 p.m. arrested Katrine Butler on a Barton County warrant. Butler booked in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Buglary / Not In Progress

At 1:43 p.m. burglary reported at 902 Holland St.

Disturbance

At 1:46 p.m. reports of subjects arguing in the lobby at 514 Cleveland St.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:06 p.m. a non-injury accident was reported at 2027 Morton St.

Criminal Damage

At 4:03 p.m. damage reported to a hotel room at 705 10th St.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:22 p.m. Driver 1 was southbound on Plum turning onto 4th St. Slid on some oil and laid motorcycle over.

Theft

At 6:20 p.m. reported theft of bike at 2219 Jefferson St.

Animal Complaint

At 8:52 p.m. reports of dog at large.

Check Area

At 10:50 p.m. reports of a subject in the area of a vacant house at 21st and Holland St.

Remove Subject

At 11:08 p.m. reports of two persons in the store 3503 10th St. and cussing. Subjects were contacted and advised not to return.

Barton County Sheriff Daily Incident Log (8/29)

Found Property

At 9:59 a.m. GBPD stolen purse recovered at 10 Block of NW 60 Rd.

Trespass

At 4:10 p.m. criminal trespassing reported at NW 60 Rd & NW 65 Ave.

Theft

At 7:42 p.m. theft of property reported at 417 SW 10 Ave.