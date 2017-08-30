Commissioners approve carryover budgets

20th Judicial District Juvenile Services is required by the Department of Corrections to budget any carryover funds from the previous year into the next years budget. As a continuation of that process, Director Marissa Woodmansee requested approval from Barton County Commissioners Monday for the 2018 carry over budget that included $47,442.61.

Marissa Woodmansee Audio

The amount of carry over funds was a larger amount than normal and Barton County Commission Chair Jennifer Schartz wanted to understand why.

Marissa Woodmansee Audio

The board approved the carryover funds and did the same thing for Central Kansas Community Corrections in the amount of $68,771.62.

These budgets require the review and approval of the Barton County Commission as the administrative county for the 20th Judicial District.