Big 12 Sports Update

UNDATED (AP) – No. 22 West Virginia opens its sixth Big 12 season with the renewal of a border rivalry. The Mountaineers’ opener against No. 21 Virginia Tech highlights the weekend for the Big 12. The two teams haven’t played since 2005. Ten-time Big 12 champion Oklahoma makes its debut under coach Lincoln Riley as a big favorite against UTEP. It will be the Sooners’ first game since 1998 without Bob Stoops.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Oklahoma State believes quarterback Mason Rudolph has a shot at the Heisman Trophy. He can make an early impression when the tenth-ranked Cowboys host Tulsa. Rudolph passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns in an Alamo Bowl win over Colorado last season. He chose to return for his senior season and fueled talk about Oklahoma State seeking Big 12 and national titles.

WACO, Texas (AP) – Baylor coach Matt Rhule has suspended two expected starters for incidents over the summer. Rhule says senior safety Taion Sells will miss the first three games, and senior left tackle Mo Porter will sit out the first half of Saturday’s season opener at home against Liberty. Defensive back Travon Blanchard, who had been suspended from all Baylor team activities since February, has transferred to Division II Texas A&M Commerce.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas will be without one of its prized recruits after junior college running back Octavius Matthews was found to have a career-ending heart condition. Tight end Kenyon Tabor, offensive lineman Cam Durley and running back Denzell Evans will also miss the season because of injuries.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – There were several reasons why Tyrrell Pigrome won the starting quarterback job at Maryland, not the least of which are his experience, running ability and leadership skills. Coach DJ Durkin took all that under consideration, then decided that the 5-foot-11 sophomore should be the one to quide the offense against No. 23 Texas in the season opener. The game launches Durkin’s second season with the Terrapins.

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) – The Canadian Football League and Hamilton Tiger-Cats say former Baylor coach Art Briles will not be joining the team as an assistant coach after all. The change comes less than 12 hours after the Tiger-Cats announced that Briles would be joining head coach June Jones’ staff. The league and team responded to public backlash toward Briles, who left Baylor amid a sexual assault scandal.