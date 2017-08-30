Barton men’s soccer sweeps conference awards

A road victory and two wins over ranked opponents, the Barton Community College men’s team is off to a great start to the 2017 season. Leading in what has been truly a team effort, two freshman Cougars have been recognized this week in being awarded the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference soccer players of the week as Colin Roemer earns the player of the week honor with Luciano Trasolini anchoring the defensive backline to earn the goalkeeper award.

Roemer was a nightmare for opponents last week in leading the nation by scoring eight goals and distributing four assists in a twenty point total collegiate debut. Roemer made his debut on Tuesday netting four goals and an assist in leaping to the top three of program best single game efforts. Helping Barton to consecutive upset victories this past weekend, the Woelferlingen, Germany, native accounted for all three scores in a 3-1 win over No. 18 Laramie County Community College then accounted for the first two goals before knocking in the game winner on Saturday in thumping No. 6 Trinidad State Junior College 7-2.

If not for an own goal caused by a defensive misplay, Trasolini and the defensive line would have pitched consecutive shutouts to open the season. Regardless, the Burnaby, Canada, native helped organize a stout defensive line in the three games surrendering just two additional goals the rest of the way with both coming in Sunday’s 7-2 win over Trinidad.

Next up for the Cougars is a trip to Sedalia, Missouri, on Thursday for a 4:00 p.m. kick at State Fair Community College with its next home date coming Sunday in a 4:00 p.m. kick versus NOC-Tonkawa.