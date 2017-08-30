Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (8/29)

RELEASED: Herren, Alex of Hoisington KS on Barton County District court after serving sentence in full.

RELEASED: Castaneira, Justin of Rush County KS to Kansas Department of Corrections, on RSHO Case for Failure to Register as Offender, Battery; Knowingly cause rude physical contact, theft less than $1,000, also on Rush County District warrant for Violation of the Offender Registration Act, driving while suspended, driving with expired plates, obstructed windshield, failure to signal and no child restraint.

RELEASED: Delgadillo, Andrew of Great Bend KS on all local charges and being released to Ellis County for Local Charges.

RELEASED: Allen, Miasha of Wichita KS on Barton County District Court Warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at no bond after being granted probation from the District Court.

BOOKED: Butler, Kathrine of Great Bend KS on Barton County District Court case for introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,000.

BOOKED: Winchester, Joshua of Great Bend KS on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $500, also on Ford County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $500.

BOOKED: Dearmore, Geoffrey of Ness City KS on RHDC case probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Stroud, Kyle of Great Bend, KS for BTDC warrant probation violation, no bond, failure to appear, bond set in lue of $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Wilkinson, John of Great Bend KS on BTDC case for 30 serve sentence.

BOOKED: Shaver, Tristan of Larned KS for PNDC warrant failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Horn, Saige of Great Bend for BTDC case Criminal Threat bond set in lieu of $5,000.

BOOKED: Felder, Bruce of Rush Center, KS for Rush County District Court case, felony interference. LEO bond set at $5,000.