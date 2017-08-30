Barton County applying for Emergency Management Performance Grant

Barton County Emergency Management is once again applying for a state grant from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management. Barton County Commissioners Monday approved the grant application after a presentation from Barton County Emergency Risk Manager Amy Miller.

In addition the funds can be used to develop and maintain emergency planning exercises throughout the year. Miller says the purpose of the program is to ensure that a comprehensive emergency management system exists for disasters or emergencies resulting from natural disasters, technological, or man-caused events.

Counties are encouraged to participate in the EMPG program. As an EMPG county, it will increase the county’s level of awareness and preparedness. The program reimburses up to 50% of the administrative cost for the programs.