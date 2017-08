AUGUST 30, 2017

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: PORTABLE BASKETBALL GAME (INSIDE), AIR COMPRESSOR (4′ TALL), FREE: ROUND HOT TUB COVER. 786-5255

FOR SALE: LARGE AMOUNT OF RECORDABLE VERBATIM DVD’S DISKS 792-1665

WANTED: HALLOWEEN COLLECTIBLES “THE BONY BUNCH” BY YANKEE CANDLE 639-2667 AFTER 4PM

FOR SALE: WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER, GOOSE & DUCK DECOYS. 791-7510

FOR SALE: GLEANER “A” 14′ COMBINE, TRACTOR TIRES 13.6/36. FREE: SATELLITE DISH 923-5028

FOR SALE 2 WINDOW AIR CONDITIONERS 110/220. WANTED: ENTRY DOOR 32″ OR 36″ 617-7473

FOR SALE: 1999 JEEP WRANGLER W/EXTRAS, 2004 FORD LARIAT PU 617-9098

FOR SALE: 1985 CHEVY K10 PU OR TRADE FOR A 4 WHEELER. 316-619-8494

WANTED: TRIPLE WALL STOVE PIPE 6″ 617-0964 OR 797-9007

FOR SALE: BOX TURTLE 791-7993

FOR SALE: 2014 HEMISPHERE 5TH WHEEL CAMPER 928-503-9571

FOR SALE: MEN’S SHIRTS 2XL, ADJUSTABLE BED FRAME. 639-2361

FOR SALE: WANTED: RIFLE SCOPE 4X14 OR 4X18 786-1997

FOR SALE: CHICKENS, POLARIS, HONDA 4 WHEELERS, 2005 CHEVY W/DURAMAX 3/4 TON. 617-8267

FOR SALE: TIRES & RIMS 33/1250/16.5, BARTLETT PEARS. 792-5636

FOR SALE: 2 K-STATE FOOTBALL TICKETS. 617-0485

FOR SALE: 1983 L2 GLEANER COMBINE 791-7576

FOR SALE: BRED HEIFERS. 785-410-7327

FOR SALE: DINING TABLE W/6 CHAIRS, BED FRAME, DRESSER W/MIRROR, CHEST OF DRAWERS, ROCKING CHAIR. 792-2272 587-3763

FOR SALE: AMANA GAS RANGE (5 WEEKS OLD), 935-4314 OR 785-445-8950

WANTED: LAPTOP COMPUTER/DESK TOP. 793-4993

FOR SALE: 2 PU TOOL BOXES. 794-6839

FOR SALE: 2009 HARLEY DAVIDSON ROAD GLIDE MOTORCYCLE, 8 TIRES FOR A SEMI 11R24.5 285-9353

FOR SALE: ACOUSTIC GUITAR W/BAG. 868-1016

FOR SALE: TOMATOES 793-2111

FOR SALE: 1981 JOHN DEERE 6620 COMBINE, DEWALT 12 VOLT CHARGER. 786-8832

WANTED: 2001 TOYOTA 4 RUNNER FOR PARTS, 1990 TOYOTA PU 797-0193

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

ESTATE SALE: THIS IS A BIG ESTATE SALE IN LARNED LOCATED AT 123 E. 5TH. THE ESTATE SALE IS A LIQUIDATION OF ANTIQUES, JUNK, TOOLS AND TREASURES FROM THE CURIOSITY CORNER SHOP. HUGE ASSORTMENT OF ITEMS AT VERY LOW PRICES. OPEN MONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY EVENINGS FROM 5PM UNTIL 9PM AND SUNDAYS FROM 1PM – 5PM UNTIL ITEMS ARE GONE.

