Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include USD 428 Superintendent Chris Thexton who will discuss the District’s vision for 2017-2018. (Encore Presentation)

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Mike Adams – Mike will at the Ritchie Brothers Auctions booth at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois with Machinery Pete.

11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “The Future of Work”.

11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster – Guests include Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes who will talk about the upcoming 28th annual “Pontiac Uprising” that will take place at the SRCA Dragstrip on September 9th. Also on the show will be Joe Trimmer and Shana Meeks, organizers of the 2nd annual “Together as a Community We Stand United” Parade that will also take place September 9th in Downtown Great Bend.

12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:30-1P “Sports Day” with Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P “Market Rally” hosted by Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio “Jalen & Jacoby”

6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Tampa Bay Rays @ Kansas City Royals

10:00-MID ESPN Radio “Freddie & Fitz”