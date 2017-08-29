UPDATE: Search for wanted suspect in Rice County

RICE COUNTY — For the third day a suspect who fled from law enforcement in Rice County on Sunday remains at large.

Michael Edward Abott, 48, who is wanted by authorities in Colorado, led a Rice County Sheriff’s Deputy on a brief chase Sunday night, according to a media release from Sheriff Bryant Evans. He then fled on foot near the intersection of Silver and 9th Street in Geneseo.

“We have received some tips and searched all the outbuildings in the area,” Evans said on Tuesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol and Ellsworth County Sheriff Deputies assisted with the initial search. Sheriff Evans did not report any additional details on the status of the search.

Abbott is described as 6-foot tall and weighs approximately 170-pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is listed as a fugitive inmate with 7 prior convictions, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Anyone who sees the suspect should call 911, according to the Evans.

