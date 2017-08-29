Monday Mid-America Sports Update

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Royals extended their scoreless streak to a franchise-record 43 innings, getting shut out for a fourth straight game in a 12-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. The Royals haven’t scored since the second inning of a 3-2 loss to Colorado last Thursday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Linebacker Reggie Ragland will get a fresh start in Kansas City after the Chiefs acquired the second-year player in a trade with the Buffalo Bills. In exchange, the Bills acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft. The Chiefs land a player with the potential of being an upgrade for Josh Mauga, who was released earlier in the day.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Iowa quarterback Nathan Stanley has been listed as the starter for Saturday’s opener against Wyoming. Stanley, a sophomore, spent the offseason competing with junior Tyler Wiegers for the opening left by C.J. Beathard’s graduation. Stanley was 5 of 9 passing in 2016 as a true freshman.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Tanner Lee hasn’t taken a snap in a game for Nebraska, yet the fan base has already deemed him the quarterback who can return the Cornhuskers to national relevance. The hype has been fueled by the words of a couple former NFL personnel men, one of whom predicted the transfer from Tulane would be a top NFL draft prospect.

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) – The Canadian Football League and Hamilton Tiger-Cats say former Baylor coach Art Briles will not be joining the team as an assistant coach after all. Less than 12 hours after the Tiger-Cats announced that Briles would be joining head coach June Jones’ staff as assistant head coach of offense, the league and team respond to public backlash and let the 61-year-old coach go.

UNDATED (AP) – Former West Virginia coach Don Nehlen and ex-Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer are glad that their schools are playing again. They are honorary captains and will participate in the pre-game coin toss when No. 21 Virginia Tech and No. 22 West Virginia meet at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – No. 23 Texas appears set to start sophomore Shane Buechele at quarterback in the season opener against Maryland. Buechele was listed as the No. 1 QB on Monday’s depth chart ahead of freshman Sam Ehlinger. Buechele started 12 games last season. Coach Tom Herman says Buechele could lose the job if he doesn’t practice well this week.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Until Iowa State proves otherwise, its restructured defense will be considered a liability. The Cyclones will look to counter a unit in flux with what could be one of the best offensive attacks in school history. Iowa State might finally be built to hang in a league used to high-scoring shootouts.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The Broyles Award has added the Football Writers Association of America to its selection process, and named hall of fame coach and player Steve Spurrier and former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops to its selection committee. People with the award that honors college football’s assistant coach of the year made the announcement Monday.