Kansas toddler’s bag of special medical equipment stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita mother is hoping someone will return a bag with medical equipment designed especially for her toddler daughter.

Rachel Butler says someone broke into her car this weekend while it was parked near Old Towne and took the vital equipment. Butler’s 2-year-old daughter, Ava, has Moebius Syndrome, which causes her facial muscles to freeze. KAKE-TV reports that requires her to eat special food, usually with a tube. She also has a deformed foot, which requires a special shoe for her to walk.

All that equipment was in the bag stolen from Butler’s car.

Butler says there were no signs of the bag in the area and surveillance cameras weren’t aimed at her vehicle.

She’s working with insurance companies to determine how to replace the equipment.