Great Bend man hospitalized after crash into guardrail

RICE COUNTY — A Great Bend man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Tuesday in Rice County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Dodge passenger vehicle driven by KC Bradley, 73, Great Bend, was eastbound on U.S. 56 three miles west of Lyons.

The vehicle drifted into the westbound lanes, struck the guardrail, entered back into the eastbound lanes and came to rest in the south ditch.

Bradley was transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.