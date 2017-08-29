Blessings provided from a red box in Great Bend

A new red box went up in Great Bend, but this one does not dispense movies and games.

Paxton’s Blessing Box started in Wichita for a way to provide food items and supplies free of charge to anyone that needs them. The box is stationed at 1212 Baker Avenue in Great Bend and allows anyone to come by and take items they need with no questions asked.

Sherri Staab decided to install the box after seeing the idea spread from Wichita.

The box if filled with non-perishable food, toiletry needs, and other common household items. Staab says the box is available any time for people to access and plans to keep it in their yard for a long time.

Staab’s family helps restock the box with items, but encourages anyone that wants to donate anything for the box to drop them off at the box or on their porch.